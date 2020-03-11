Head-To-Head Analysis: NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR $1.61 billion 1.57 $100.72 million N/A N/A Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch $61.62 billion 0.65 $3.05 billion N/A N/A

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has higher revenue and earnings than NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR.

Dividends

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Profitability

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 4.49% 8.42% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch 0 4 1 0 2.20

Summary

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch beats NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The company offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, cyber risks, financial lines and risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazards assessment network risks, aviation, space, capital partners, and agriculture and weather risk transfer. It also provides life reinsurance products related to automated underwriting, capital management, product development, retakaful, and risk management; and health reinsurance products, such as health-strategy, and medical underwriting and business analytics solutions, as well as risk insurance solutions for industrial firms and corporate clients. In addition, the company offers primary insurance products, including direct, life, property-casualty, health, legal expense, and travel insurance products under the ERGO Direkt, ERGO, DKV, D.A.S., and ERV brand names, as well as provides investment fund management services to private and institutional investors. It offers its insurance products to private, commercial, and industrial customers through various sales channels. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1880 and is based in Munich, Germany.

