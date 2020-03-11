HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of HCI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

HCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:HCI opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $357.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.73. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

