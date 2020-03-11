Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.25 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $63.93 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.58.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $2,264,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $134,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,809,000 after acquiring an additional 183,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.