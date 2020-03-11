Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter worth $224,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 9.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

