GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of GRWG opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel acquired 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

