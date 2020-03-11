Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,044,000 after purchasing an additional 932,045 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,854,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 761,583 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 735,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,589. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

