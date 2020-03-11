Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. 4,129,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,756 shares of company stock worth $4,534,589. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.