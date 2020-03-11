Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
GILT stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $461.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
