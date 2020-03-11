Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $461.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,960,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 160,358 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $11,426,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.