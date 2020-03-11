Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Gain Capital worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 3,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gain Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

Gain Capital stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Gain Capital had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gain Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.