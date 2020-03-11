FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$21.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.04.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Dennis Bourgeault sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.62, for a total transaction of C$82,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,958,009.42. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,010.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

