FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Airbus in a report released on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Airbus has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 billion. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

