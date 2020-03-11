FY2020 EPS Estimates for Uniqure NV Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uniqure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.97). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.85.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $49.57 on Monday. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $50,133.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,913,973. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

