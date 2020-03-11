FY2020 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Cut by Wedbush

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Square in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Square’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Square alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Square from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

NYSE SQ opened at $67.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,316 shares of company stock worth $8,395,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.