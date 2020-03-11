FY2020 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$15.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.35. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$14.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

