FY2020 EPS Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Increased by Analyst

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omeros in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.04). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Omeros’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

OMER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.48 on Monday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $900.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Omeros by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omeros by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Omeros by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

