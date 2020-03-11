FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.86).

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FATE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

FATE stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.70. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after acquiring an additional 857,143 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after acquiring an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

