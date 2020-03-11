FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Decreased by Analyst

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cominar REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.20.

Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $6.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $72.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

