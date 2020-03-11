FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capitala Finance Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capitala Finance in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92.

CPTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Capitala Finance stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2,335.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.41%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

