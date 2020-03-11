FY2020 EPS Estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut by Analyst

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

