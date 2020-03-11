FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Frontera Energy Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontera Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Frontera Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

FEC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. Frontera Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.30.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.