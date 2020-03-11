FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

EGRX opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

