Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FWRD. Stephens lowered their target price on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $51.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Forward Air by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.