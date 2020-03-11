Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.