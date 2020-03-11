Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.94.

FLEX stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,118 shares of company stock worth $2,859,321. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Flex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

