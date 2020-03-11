Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fiserv worth $111,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,670 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

