First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

FMBH opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.70.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

