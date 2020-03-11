First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.93% of First Foundation worth $15,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,811 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 228.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $617.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. First Foundation Inc has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 19.36%. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.