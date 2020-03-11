First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,228 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.37% of First Financial worth $14,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial alerts:

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Corp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.