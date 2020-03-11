First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.65. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, President Gary R. Mills purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $26,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,153 shares of company stock valued at $60,739. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

