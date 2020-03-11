Financial Survey: Watford (WTRE) vs. The Competition

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Watford to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Watford and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Watford
|$687.36 million
|$62.54 million
|11.23
|Watford Competitors
|$14.30 billion
|$2.94 billion
|38.62
Insider and Institutional Ownership
31.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Watford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Watford
|8.38%
|6.17%
|1.63%
|Watford Competitors
|2.69%
|0.98%
|0.45%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Watford and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Watford
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
|Watford Competitors
|914
|2978
|2578
|183
|2.31
Watford currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Watford competitors beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Watford
Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
