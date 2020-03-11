Financial Survey: Watford (WTRE) vs. The Competition

Watford (NASDAQ: WTRE) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Watford to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Watford and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Watford $687.36 million $62.54 million 11.23 Watford Competitors $14.30 billion $2.94 billion 38.62

Watford’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Watford. Watford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Watford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Watford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Watford and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Watford 8.38% 6.17% 1.63% Watford Competitors 2.69% 0.98% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Watford and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Watford 0 4 1 0 2.20 Watford Competitors 914 2978 2578 183 2.31

Watford currently has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.90%. Given Watford’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Watford is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Watford competitors beat Watford on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

