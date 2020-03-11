Financial Comparison: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & Webster Financial (NASDAQ:WBS)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trustmark and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 1 2 0 0 1.67 Webster Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

Trustmark currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.72%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 54.58%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Volatility & Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trustmark and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $710.41 million 2.20 $150.46 million $2.45 10.00 Webster Financial $1.44 billion 2.12 $382.72 million $4.07 8.20

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Webster Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.18% 9.38% 1.13% Webster Financial 26.57% 12.99% 1.31%

Summary

Webster Financial beats Trustmark on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

