Ferro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,932 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,022% compared to the typical daily volume of 158 call options.

FOE opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $866.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.08. Ferro has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $21.28.

Get Ferro alerts:

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ferro by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.