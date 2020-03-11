EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of EZCORP worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth $30,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZPW opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.69. EZCORP Inc has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). EZCORP had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

