Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

XOG opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $5.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

