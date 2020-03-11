Express, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Express stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.07. Express has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Express by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Express by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Express in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

