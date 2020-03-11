Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Expedia Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.32.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $236,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.