Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.76% of Evolent Health worth $13,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 71.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $3,764,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 156.5% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 465,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 284,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,829.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 439,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EVH opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $630.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 35.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

