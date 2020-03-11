Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EVFM opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $40,565.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 16,578 shares of company stock worth $100,760 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.