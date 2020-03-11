EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.38 on Friday. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, Director John Garabedian bought 4,619 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $100,786.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $489,444.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,720. Corporate insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.