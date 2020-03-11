Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRAM opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Kevin Conley sold 13,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $67,880.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.