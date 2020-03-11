Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Brown-Forman Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Brown-Forman in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BF.B. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra downgraded Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Brown-Forman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE BF.B opened at $57.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.71. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.42 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 47.29%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

