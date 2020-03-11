Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Position Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.25% of Entercom Communications worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,414.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 187,983 shares of company stock valued at $604,780 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETM shares. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $450.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

