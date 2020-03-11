Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ENDP. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.
Shares of ENDP stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
