El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $369.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.94. El Pollo LoCo has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

