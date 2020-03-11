eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. eHealth has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.60. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 31,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $3,181,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $12,097,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 557,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 340,507 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $9,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

