Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,997 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $116,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 91.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $2,130,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total value of $5,246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $26,544,467 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

EW opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $165.69 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.