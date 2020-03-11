EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

