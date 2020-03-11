EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EASYJET PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

