East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 80.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

