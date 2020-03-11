Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

DOMO opened at $14.25 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $495.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 75.42%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Domo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Domo by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Domo by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

