Docusign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Docusign to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DOCU opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,551,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,660,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Docusign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.
