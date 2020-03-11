Docusign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Docusign to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DOCU opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,551,682 shares of company stock valued at $116,660,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.